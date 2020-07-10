Marvin T. Heller

Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Fountain City, Wis. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Cream, Wis. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, all at the church.