HELLER VALLEY, Wis. — Marvin T. Heller, 83, of Heller Valley in the town of Lincoln, Buffalo County, Wis., died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Winona Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Fountain City, Wis. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Cream, Wis. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, all at the church.

To read the full story of Marvin’s life, please visit www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.

