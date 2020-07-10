HELLER VALLEY, Wis. — Marvin T. Heller, 83, of Heller Valley in the town of Lincoln, Buffalo County, Wis., died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Winona Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Fountain City, Wis. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Cream, Wis. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, all at the church.
To read the full story of Marvin’s life, please visit www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
