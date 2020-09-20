× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marvin L. Gunderson, 89, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St Anne’s Nursing Home, Winona. Marv was born March 2, 1931, in Fergus Falls, Minn., to John and Lizzie (Foslien) Gunderson. He graduated from Alexandria High School in 1949. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College from 1949-53, where he was All-Conference football guard in 1951 and 1952. He then served two years in the U.S. Airborne Infantry as a paratrooper.

In 1959, he married Bergetta Dahl Zotalis in Harmony, Minn.

Marv taught biology, physical education and coached football, and some basketball and baseball at Kensington, Harmony, St. James and Winona, Minn.

Marv was elected to the Minnesota State Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1996, the Gustavus Adolphus Hall of Fame in 2003, and Winona Senior HS Hall of Fame in 2010. He was a former member and past president of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and a former member and past president of the Sunriser’s Kiwanis Club of Winona. He was most proud of being a co-founder of the Special Olympics Competition for special needs students in Winona. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church.

In retirement, he enjoyed travel, golf, and spending winters in Florida, with his wife, Bergetta. He also was an active participant in his great-grandchildren’s lives.