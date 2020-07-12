Marvin Heller, 83, of the town of Lincoln, Buffalo County, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Winona Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Fountain City, Wis. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Cream, Wis. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of the service Monday, July 13. To read the full story of Marvin’s life, please visit www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
