Martin 'Chip' Loewenhagen

He got the nickname, Chip, when he was in grade school and he retained that name his whole life. He had six brothers and one sister born before him and three sisters born after him. He got his eight grade diploma in May 1942. In March 1947, he joined the Army and was honored to be a military policeman. He served until August 1948. Sept. 2, 1950, Chip was united in marriage to Delores Alice Gleiter in Alma. Throughout his life, Chip held many jobs. He worked with a local carpenter doing masonry work, he worked at the Farmers Union in Alma, and later he bought the Gleiter Farm and farmed for many years. He was also on the Board of Directors of Dairyland Power. When Chip sold the farm, he then was a co-owner of a local mobile home park. He also became a rural mail carrier in Alma, until he retired. After retirement, he went back to farming, working at the farm he had previously sold.