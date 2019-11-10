Martha “Marty” Thompson, 88, of Winona passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Winona Health.
Preceded in death by parents; and infant daughter, Amy Elizabeth; and four sisters. Survived by loving husband of 67 years, Roscoe; daughters, Leslie Bjork, Carrie Lee; sons, Paul (Jane) and John (Jill); six grandchildren, Sarah, Alex, Adam, Jessica, Ben and Grace; and two great-grandchildren, Lane and Noelle; sister, Norma Schaefer; brothers, Edward Froiland and Arthur Froiland; many nieces, nephews and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Marty enjoyed friends, family, Vikings football, playing cards and vacationing.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Central Lutheran Church, 259 West Wabasha St., Winona. Memorials can be made to Central Lutheran Church.