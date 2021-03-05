PEPIN, Wis. — Marshall W. Seymour, 74, of Pepin passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus, Rochester, Minn. Marshall was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Peshtigo, Wis., the son of Joseph and Pearl (Trippler) Seymour.

He grew up and attended school in Alma, Wis., graduating from Alma High School in the class of 1965. Marshall furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and later at Winona State University, where he graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

Marshall also attended the Naval Air Reserve Academy in Pensacola, Fla., the summer of 1967.

In 1970, he was united in marriage to Mary Thompson of Pepin.

Marshall served as a Buffalo County Deputy for several years after graduating from Winona State, and after moving from Alma, began a 30 year career with Allstate Insurance as a fraud investigator. He retired to Pepin in 2003.

Marshall is survived by his son, Nghia Pham, of St. Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary.