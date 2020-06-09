× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Marlin “Farmer” A. Wohlert, 85, of La Crescent passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born April 30, 1935, in New Hartford Township, Winona County, Minn., to Arnold and Margaret (Armitage) Wohlert. He was baptized June 3, 1935, and confirmed May 23, 1948, both at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine, Minn. He married Kay Pickart and they later divorced. He then married Nancy Larson Nov. 19, 1972. Marlin had worked for Bay State Milling in Winona, for 41 years. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering in his garage.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; four sons, Kevin (Alex), Randy (Larie), Todd and Troy; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Sabrina, Jesse, Desiree, Crystal and Tyler; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Gloria (Duane) Levendoski; and a brother, Ronald (Judy). He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Keith.

Funeral services will be held at 11 .m. Thursday, June 11, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nodine. Pastor John Unnasch will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pickwick Cemetery, Pickwick, Minn. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.

Please remember to use social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran School-Nodine, Zion Ev. Lutheran Church-Hokah, or Pickwick Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.