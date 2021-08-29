LEWISTON, Minn. — Marlene D Brand, age 87, of Lewiston, Minn., died peacefully on August 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 6, 1934, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn. After graduating high school, she went on to LPN school at St. Marys Vocational School in Rochester, where her instructors were the nuns. After graduating from the LPN program, she started working at nursing homes in the area. She worked the majority of those years in Lewiston and after 41 years in the nursing field, retired at the Lewiston Villa in 1996. She then went to work at Herff Jones for another 10 years.