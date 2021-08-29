LEWISTON, Minn. — Marlene D Brand, age 87, of Lewiston, Minn., died peacefully on August 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 6, 1934, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn. After graduating high school, she went on to LPN school at St. Marys Vocational School in Rochester, where her instructors were the nuns. After graduating from the LPN program, she started working at nursing homes in the area. She worked the majority of those years in Lewiston and after 41 years in the nursing field, retired at the Lewiston Villa in 1996. She then went to work at Herff Jones for another 10 years.
She married John W. Brand on April 27, 1957. They made their home on a farm outside of Lewiston. They had two children: Michael and Susan.
Marlene enjoyed gardening, reading books, playing card and board games with her granddaughter Kelsey, and spending time talking on the phone with family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mark) Kronebusch, and their daughter Kelsey Kronebusch; grandsons: Joshua (Morgan) Brand, Justin (Jessica) Brand and their children: Caitlyn and Isaac; sister, Carol Pederson, and brothers: Ronald (Shirley) Johnston and Edward "Jerry" (Sally) Johnston.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Adele Johnston; husband, John; son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Nancy; and her brother, Jim.
There will be a funeral service for Marlene at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Winona. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in the Lewiston Public Cemetery. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, Minn., is assisting the family with arrangements.
