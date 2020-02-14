BLACK RIVER FALLS — Marlene C. Peterson, 84, of Black River Falls died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Black River Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 7, 1935, in Winona, the daughter of Orrin and Grace Pickart.
Marlene was a quiet but feisty lady. She loved going on walks, sewing, dream catchers and angels. When the kids were younger, she helped them with their horses.
She is survived by her sons, Robert, Ernie, Lloyd, Tim and Billy; daughters, Linda, Debby, Patty, Barb and Gloria; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sharon.
Preceding her in death are by her parents; her special friend, James; granddaughter, April; sister, Joan; and brothers, Rocky and Lefty.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.