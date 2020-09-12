 Skip to main content
Marlene Bender

Marlene Bender

Marlene R. (Pflughoeft) Bender, 85, of Winona passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear masks, and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com for a complete obituary, online condolences, to view Marlene’s tribute video, and when available, a video stream of her service.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

