WINONA — Marjorie “Marge” E. Flatness, 86, of Winona, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Winona Health surrounded by her family.

Marjorie Elaine was born on April 7, 1935, in London Township, Freeborn County, Minn., to Reuben and Agnes (Hanson) Nelson. She graduated from Northwood Kensett High School, Northwood, Iowa, and attended secretarial school in Albert Lea, Minn. She married her high school sweetheart, Earl Flatness, on December 29, 1956, at Deer Creek Valley Lutheran Church in Glenville, MN. Marjorie and Earl moved to Winona in 1963. She was formerly employed with Winona Area Public Schools (Goodview Elementary) for over 25 years. In her retirement, she volunteered at Goodview School.

Marge loved to spend time with her granddaughters and always looked forward to their visits and phone calls. She was an avid Minnesota Twins fan. She also enjoyed a good game of 500 with her card club, lunch dates with her girl friends, and she never missed an episode of “The Young and the Restless.” She also loved to take an occasional trip to the casino. Marge was an excellent cook, known for her potato salad and famous chex mix. She was a very loving and generous person.