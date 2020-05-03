Marjorie Koehler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marjorie A. Koehler, 86, of Winona passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Ecumen Centennial House Senior Living in Apple Valley, Minn.

She was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minn., to John and Ruth (Wyandt) Lester. Marjorie was united in marriage with Lloyd “Curly” Koehler July 21, 1951, in Winona, and he preceded her in death Jan. 30, 1993.

Prior to her retirement, Marjorie was employed with Cytec-Fiberite, and was proud of her contributions to the U.S. Space shuttle programs. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church and loved cooking, dancing and planting her flowers every spring.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Ronald Koehler, Coon Rapids, Minn., Mike (Heather) Koehler, Apple Valley, Randy (Eve) Koehler, Granite Bay, Calif., and Sharlene (Gary) Kujak, Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren, Timothy Koehler, Jennifer (Cain) Koehler, Emma Koehler, Meadow Koehler, Scott Kujak, Heather (Busack) Kujak and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Kolton, Abbott, Lyra, Teagan, Katelyn and Thomas; as well as sisters, Dolores Abril, Lakewood, Calif., and Lorraine Adamek, McMinnville, Ore.; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Richard.