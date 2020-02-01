SOLOMONS, Md. -- Marjorie Randall Knoll, 97, of Solomons passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in the hospital. She was born Dec. 29, 1922, in Winona, to Arthur and Flossye Randall. Marjorie was a mother of four and loved teaching and prayer along with her large family. She married Everett Knoll in California in 1942. Marjorie taught elementary school and worked at Regency Nursing home. After moving to Solomons, she enjoyed her prayer group, gardening and activities and services at Olivet Methodist church in Lusby, Md. With her family close by, she enjoyed frequently being with all of them. She moved to Asbury Retirement home in 2005. Marjorie is survived by her children, Darrel Knoll, Judy Noelle, Mary Ewaski and Susan Hood. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Service was held at her church. Internment in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery next to Everett. Inquiries to: J. Noelle 416 Pin Oak Lane, Winchester, Va. 22601.
