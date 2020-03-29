Marjorie Jane Einhorn Duel

Born March 21, 1923, in Winona, she was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Wilma Einhorn; siblings, Everett Einhorn, Janeth Becker, Edith Tschumper and Daniel Einhorn; husband, Henry James Duel (1917-97); and daughter, Terry Lynn Duel Thomas (1948-2002). She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Duel Padgett and Pamela Duel Herbert (Paul); grandchildren, Amy Padgett (Brett Walters), Alexander Herbert and William Herbert; honorary grandchildren, Alesia Radtke Booth (Jerry) and Matthew Radtke; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Marge was devoted to her family, thoughtful and generous. She was a consummate chef, baker and tailor and an avid bridge player, reader, follower of current events and a world traveler. During their 54-year marriage, Marge and Hank — alumni of Winona State University — lived 1946-57 in Belleville, Illinois, where their daughters were born, 1957-76 in Northern Virginia, with a 1959-62 interval in Wiesbaden, Germany, and two years in Shiraz, Iran, before settling in Columbia in late 1978. Marge had resided at Residences at Vantage Point retirement community since 1998. Her family gratefully acknowledges the wonderful support of Vantage Point staff and friends as she transitioned in recent years from independent to assisted living and nursing care.