× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KASSON/LEWISTON, Minn. — Marilyn (Wamhoff) Volkman, 84, of Kasson and formerly of Lewiston, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, Rochester, Minn., after a brief illness.

She was born Aug. 27, 1935, in Winona to William and Vera (Markwardt) Wamhoff. Marilyn graduated from Winona High and began working at Watkins, until she met and married the love of her life, Donald, July 30, 1960. They moved to the “Arches” outside of Lewiston in 1970 to raise their four children. They moved to Kasson in 2017 to live with Lori, Glen and Noah Thesing. Marilyn worked at Camera Art for 20 years before retiring in 1999.

She loved to read, enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, bowling, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Marilyn had a strong faith and was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Winona.

She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Donald; four children, Robert (Judy) of Beaver Dam, Wis., Tammie (Gary Rossin) Volkman of Dover, Minn., Lori (Glen) Thesing of Kasson, and Dan (Betsy Beech) of Altura, Minn.; two grandchildren, Cole Volkman Hall and Noah Thesing; one stepgranddaughter, Haley (Leon) Evans of Beaver Dam; two sisters-in-law, Pat Barnum of Pine River, Minn., and Margaret Wamhoff of Upper Michigan; and mother-in-law, Florence Ronnenberg of Pine River.