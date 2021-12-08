Marilyn M. Johnson

STOCKTON—Marilyn Ann Johnson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her home in Stockton, MN.

Marilyn was born on January 4, 1936, in Winona, MN, to Fred and Irene Brust, Sr. She was confirmed at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona, and graduated from Winona Senior High School. She married Mr. Eugene Johnson on September 21, 1957, and he preceded her in death on November 11, 2011.

Marilyn was loved and respected in the Stockton Community. She loved her Lord and was a long-time active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. With the weekly visits of Pastor Meier and his wife, Marilyn was able to continue her faith at home, and to share Holy Communion with her children.

Her love and commitment to her nine children was unmatched, and they in turn showed their respect to her, as each of them were able to contribute to her care and successful stay at home.

What were mom’s favorite pastimes? “Wow!” Where do we start? Mom was a proud supporter of Stockton Days, and was honored by the Stockton Days Association to purchase the first button this year—#001! She loved talking history and current events with her three brothers and everyone; always taking pictures to keep her “life journal”; her daily routine of feeding the blue jays a pile of peanuts; the exceptional visits of the hummingbirds to her window this year; and of course, tending to her beautiful yard – this year’s extended multiple lilac blooms were sure a bonus! She enjoyed listening to the local news on the radio, tapping her toes to classic country music, and her many trips and adventures to the Twin Cities with her sister-in-law, Jean. Marilyn loved everything about her family—she especially looked forward to hearing their work stories, and all of her boys’ hunting stories.

Marilyn is lovingly survived by her children: Diane (Paul) Andring, Eugene (Donna) Johnson, David (Kristy) Johnson, Kathy Gaytan, Robert Johnson, Karen Johnson, Lyle (Amy) Johnson, Douglas (Debi) Johnson, and Donna Johnson; 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers: Fred Brust, Jr., Jim Brust, and William Brust, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Eugene Johnson; granddaughter, Ambar Gaytan; sister: Helen “Pat” Tamble; brother: Richard Brust; sister-in-law: Jean Brust; and an aunt, Hilda Falkenburg.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 9 AM until the funeral service at 10 AM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stockton. The Reverend Mark R. Meier, Sr. will officiate. Marilyn will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery in Stockton. Following the burial, there will be a luncheon and reception held at the Stockton Community Center.

We joyfully look forward to seeing Marilyn and Jesus in the resurrection.

Pallbearers will be Marilyn’s five sons and son-in-law.

A memorial is being arranged.

Marilyn’s family would like to recognize the staff of Winona Health Hospice for the excellent care and compassion shown to her – mom and her “Family Care Team 1-9” trusted the hospice team, and we have been honored to work together for our common goal. We would also like to thank the Winona Post delivery gals, Donna and Betsy, for their decades of friendship. Finally, a special note of appreciation to Pastor Mark Meier, for his visits and the care that he gave to her faith and soul, and to the staff of Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home for their guidance and support.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Marilyn’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.