Marie Elizabeth Moore

SAINT PAUL—Moore, Marie Elizabeth age 94 of Saint Paul, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Wanda Owecke; sister, Nancy Johnson and brother, Jerome Owecke. Marie is survived by her children: Tom Moore, Mike (Mary) Moore, Tim (Brenda) Moore, Joe Moore, John (Kathy) Moore and Kathleen (Steve) Ames; grandchildren: Natalie Moore, Grant, Jason, Paul Moore and Pamela Giordano, Tom Moore, Shannon and Alyssa Moore, Will, Missy and Megan Ames; great-grandchildren: Anne and Arthur Moore.

Marie was born on October 20, 1926 in Winona, MN. She dedicated her life to her family and caring for others throughout her career in nursing. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She enjoyed dark chocolate, reading, playing cards, visiting Winona, going to Perch Lake and listening to classical music.

Mom loved fresh flowers, in her honor, please buy a bouquet of flowers for your own enjoyment to remember our mother. The family is forever grateful to the many people who cared for our mother this last month.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 South Albert Street, Saint Paul, MN, 55116. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Private interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona, MN.