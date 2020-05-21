× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — Marianne Kinscher of Trempealeau died peacefully surrounded by many loving family members Sunday. May 10, 2020, in Cedarburg, Wis., at her daughter, Nicole Kinscher’s home. Marianne was a native of Germersheim, Germany, born May 19, 1935, to Otto and Franziska Henrich.

In March of 1956, Marianne Henrich immigrated to Milwaukee, Wis. There she met her husband, Lothar Kinscher from Germany, who had immigrated to Milwaukee in August 1951. Marianne and Lothar met at the Bavarian Inn, a popular restaurant and ballroom, quickly fell in love and married four months later. Marianne and Lothar lived in Brookfield, Wis., from 1961 to 1980, when they moved to Grafton, Wis. They raised six devoted children, sharing their love of nature, outdoor activities and animals. After her husband’s retirement from Russel T. Gilman in 1996, they moved to their second home in Trempealeau.