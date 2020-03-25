Marguerite Marian Schneider, 94, of Winona was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family in her home.
Marguerite was born March 30, 1925, in Winona, to Fredrick Jr. and Gertrude (Thiele) Strange. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1943 and then attended Winona Secretarial School. She was employed at Bay State Milling Company.
She met the love of her life, Julius J. Schneider, in 1942. They married May 14, 1946, at St. Casimir Church. Together they raised a family and started Motor Parts and Equipment. Many a teacher, PTA parent, coach and neighborhood child would mention her name with a smile and a recollection of her strength, and many a homeless person knew which house to stop at for a free sandwich.
Marguerite has taught us all many important life lessons: hold fast to your faith, perseverance, life is a cycle, humor is a lovely medicine, quiet strength is honorable, thankfulness is admirable and love deeply.
Marge deeply loved her husband and children, siblings, in-laws and their spouses and their dear friends. She treasured each of her children for their unique characteristics and the joy they each brought into her life. Marguerite welcomed and loved 27 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She cherished them, prayed for their challenges and took great delight in their activities and successes. She took great pride in her family.
Perhaps the truest measure of Marge’s life is the legacy she has left in her children: She is survived by her 10 children, Sharon (Jim) Tempke and their children, Teresa Tempke (Steven Esser), Michael (Trista) and David (Athena Ruggiero); Jim (Jane) Schneider and their children, Jamie (Kaori), Jennifer (Scott) Chafen and Jonathan (Melissa); Mary Ann (Orest) Ochrymowycz and daughter, Martha Hartwich (Jan) Hagenbrock; Bonnie (Terry) Kieffer and their children, Katie (Josh) Holt, Clair (Scott) Hankes and Matthew; Jan (Don) Freeman and daughters, Cari (Nick) Beyerstedt, Wendy Vafaei; Joni (Denny) Lynch and their children, Ana-Lee (Greg) Naaktgeboren, and Danny (Katy); Ron (Mary) Schneider and their children, Julia, Chelsey, Alyssa (Joel) Bevitt, Sophia and Kyle (Leah); Mark (Julie) Schneider and their children, Victoria, Bethany, and Anthony; Chris (Butch) Kuhlmann and their children, Corina, Mitchell, and Marcus; and Alan (Heidi) Schneider, and their children, Isaac and Maggie; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Marguerite is also survived by Roger Mueller (Fran), Jullie (John) Levinski, and Anna (Mark) Houdak (step-siblings); and Marlene Schneider (sister-in-law); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Donald (Marian) and Leonard (Lois) Strange; and Eleanor Hankes, (infant great-granddaughter).
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held. Internment was at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.
Memorials can be directed to St. Casimir Catholic Church, 626 W. Broadway, Winona, Minn., 55987.
Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory Winona and Fountain City, Wis.
Marguerite daisies uplift in praise their little growing hands,
O’er every hill that under heaven expands.
— Ebenezer Elliott
