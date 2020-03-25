Marguerite Marian Schneider, 94, of Winona was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family in her home.

Marguerite was born March 30, 1925, in Winona, to Fredrick Jr. and Gertrude (Thiele) Strange. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1943 and then attended Winona Secretarial School. She was employed at Bay State Milling Company.

She met the love of her life, Julius J. Schneider, in 1942. They married May 14, 1946, at St. Casimir Church. Together they raised a family and started Motor Parts and Equipment. Many a teacher, PTA parent, coach and neighborhood child would mention her name with a smile and a recollection of her strength, and many a homeless person knew which house to stop at for a free sandwich.

Marguerite has taught us all many important life lessons: hold fast to your faith, perseverance, life is a cycle, humor is a lovely medicine, quiet strength is honorable, thankfulness is admirable and love deeply.