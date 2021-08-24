Margot C. Osland of Rockford, MN passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021 at the age of 83.

She was born in La Crosse, WI on August 18, 1938 the daughter of John and Avis (Tietz) Anderson. She grew up in rural Houston, Minnesota.

She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Winona State University where she excelled at collegiate sports. Margot went on to teach Physical Education in Spring Valley, MN. She married Norvald Osland Jr. on July 6, 1968 in Houston, MN.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother Darol Anderson; and by sisters Betty Ask (Walter) and Donna Schroeder (Alvin).

She is survived by loving husband of 53 years Norvald; a son David (Jennifer) Osland of Minneapolis, MN; a sister Carla (Gordon) Johnson of La Crescent, MN; and multiple nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Margot’s family wishes to give special thanks and appreciation to the nurses at North Memorial hospital in Robbinsdale that took such great care of her in her final days. A Celebration of Life will be held later this fall with specific details provided at that time.

