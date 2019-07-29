MONDOVI, Wis. — Marjorie Ann Brevig, 89, of Mondovi passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Hillview Assisted Living, Mondovi. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 3, at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Scott Johnson presiding. Burial to immediately follow at Oak Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel and then again from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.