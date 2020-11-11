Marge Wolfe passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 14, 1923, in Milwaukee, to Otto and Bergie (Feuling) Plapp, lived in Kenosha, Wis., and in 1935, moved to Fountain City, Wis. She graduated from Cathedral H.S., class of 1940. From 1940 through 1946, she worked at the J.R. Watkins Co., as a stenographer/secretary.

On Feb. 6, 1945, she married Clarence Wolfe at St. John’s Catholic Church. In 1946, they bought a dairy farm in Buffalo County, Fountain City, where they raised their seven daughters.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Joan and Gerald Engler, of Winona, Micki and John Frederikson, Missoula, Mont., Kathy and Roger Reitmaier, Jane Bond, both of Winona, Becky and Mike Knodt, Waconia, Minn., Susan and Dick Vraga, Madison, Wis., Bonnie and Ken Bakula, Menasha, Wis.; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Angst, Carol Delladio, Judy (Frank) Ratajczyk; and dear friend, Merlin Sutter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence, in 1985; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Bonnie Plapp; son-in-law, Dave Bond; and brother-in-law, Bill Delladio.

Marge attributes her longevity to her daily swim at the YMCA for 37 plus years. Her body was donated to Rochester-Mayo, per her wish.