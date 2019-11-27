Margaret Bednar

Margaret Ann Bednar, 90, of Austin, Minn., passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Austin.
Margaret was born June 16, 1929, in Winona, to George and Leona (Grossel) Hoeppner. She graduated in 1947 from Cathedral High School (Cotter) then attended Winona State University for business and accounting. She worked for Watkins Products for 19 years in accounting. On Sept. 3, 1966, she married Bernard Bednar in Winona at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. After moving to Austin and starting a family, she began working part time at JCPenneys in sales. She retired in 1994. She was a member of St. Augustine Church and the St. Elizabeth Unit as well as an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling and golfing. She expressed some of her mother's craftiness through ceramics and other projects. She liked to cook and could often be found watching her “cooking shows” in the afternoons, reading a book, or taking a walk. She enjoyed spending time with friends at the Legion club, having a “cocktail” and playing a few tickets too. Her family was very important to her. She was very dedicated to sending cards to everyone she knew for birthdays and special occasions. We will all remember her sweet smile and the twinkle in her eye.
Margaret is survived by her children, Jeffrey Bednar (Tara Blom), Karen Fuerstenberg (Greg Hovland); grandchildren, Tony Fuerstenberg (Katie Reed), Travis and Kirsten Fuerstenberg, Leslie and Troy Peil, Samantha and Zach White, and Michael and Zoe Bednar; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Aubrey, Margaret, Avery and Torryn; good friend, Jerry Fuerstenberg; and lots of relatives and friends that loved her very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard “Buddy”; parents, George and Leona Hoeppner; sister, Dorothy (Jerry) Graf; brothers, Robert Hoeppner, George (Beverly) Hoeppner, and Charles (Mary) Hoeppner; in-laws, Stanley and Sylvia Bednar; sister-in-law, Delores (Arthur) Clennon; and great-grandchild, Baby Peil.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Austin, Minn., with Father James Steffes officiating. There will be a 5 p.m. rosary service Friday at Mayer Funeral Home where friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. and also one hour before the Mass at the church Saturday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com.