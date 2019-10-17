ALMA, Wis. — Marcus J. Quarberg, 73, of Alma died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Wabasha, Minn. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Modena Lutheran Church with Loren Teig officiating. Burial will follow at the Modena Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service Monday at the church. To read Marcus’s full story of life, please visit www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
