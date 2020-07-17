× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcile Lydia (Heck) Knospe died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, days before what would have been her 100th birthday. Marcile was born July 31, 1920, to Adolph and Anna (Bollinger) Heck, and grew up on a farm in the town of Canton, Buffalo County, Wis. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Canton, Aug. 15, 1920, and confirmed there July 1, 1934. Following graduation from Mondovi High School in 1937, Marcile moved to Alma, working first in support of the Agricultural Adjustment Act (AAA), and later as Deputy County Clerk of Buffalo County. She lived with a friend in an apartment on South Second Street, in the home of Elsbeth Alleman, whose devoted nephew, Orvin Oliver Knospe, soon began courting Marcile.

Marcile and Orvin were married June 17, 1944, at Canton, and this union was blessed with three daughters, Marilyn (Duane) Jonas, Marvis Ann Knospe (Michael Harper), and Renae (Gordon) Dierauer. Marcile and Orvin farmed on the Alma Bluff, living on acreage homesteaded by Orvin’s grandfather, until 1973, when the couple built and moved to a house on South Second Street in Alma. Following Orvin’s death in 1980, Marcile continued to live in the home she loved, enjoying her view of sunsets over the Mississippi River, trains, barges, riverboats, and eagles. During her later years in Alma, she was supported by a wide network of kind and loving friends. In November 2019, she moved to Apple Valley, near daughter, Renae.