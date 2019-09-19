Marcia Ann (Chartier) Russeau, 78, of Winona died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Marcia was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. She grew up in a restaurant that her parents owned until her father passed away. She married the love of her life, Darell Russeau, June 21, 1958; they were married 61 years. They lived in Rice Lake, until 1960, when they moved to Winona. Marcia was a housewife and raised four children.
Marcia loved her family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them. She had a green thumb and could grow anything. She loved being outdoors planting flowers, camping, fishing and telling stories around the fire. She was a great baker and always made cookies and treats for Christmas. She was known for her baked beans, which were requested by many. She loved going up north to their land in Lake Holcombe, Wisconsin, with family and friends, where many memories were made. She truly loved the Green Bay Packers and went to many training camps, where they would take turns bringing the grandchildren, regardless of their fandom. She also enjoyed going to bingo at St. Stan’s, to socialize and of course to win. She was a “professional garage saler.” She always had her list ready for Friday garage sales. She knew every street in town.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Darell “Chief”; children, Todd (Connie) Russeau, Mike (Jane) Russeau, Kim (Bud) Hackbarth, Shawn Mrozek; grandchildren, Jes, Josh, Corey, Kayla, Jake, Hunter, Dalton Russeau, Ethan, Casey, Cody Hackbarth, Conager and Dakota Mrozek; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Kylee, Jayce, Autum, Axel Russeau, Lakelyn Elora Mrozek; half-brother, Terry (Kristy) Sand; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Roger Chartier; brother, Ronnie Chartier; sister, Karen Larson.
Pallbearers include, Jes, Josh and Jake Russeau, Ethan Hackbarth, Conager Mrozek, Mark Larson; honorary pallbearers, Casey, Cody, Hackbarth, Dakota Mrozek, Hunter, Dalton, Corey, Kayla Russeau and the great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Radiant Church with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center and one hour prior to the service at church. Private family interment at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.