Marcella “Marcy” Louise Karsten (96) left this world to join her beloved “Ed” on April 21, 2021. She was born May 10, 1924, in Mound Prairie, MN. Please join us for:

“A CELEBRATION OF LIFE”

In Loving Memory of Marcy Karsten

Saturday June 19, 2021, from noon to 3:30 p.m.

At The Freight House

107 Vine Street

La Crosse, WI 54601

608-784-6211

We will be sharing some of our favorite stories, our memories, to laugh, to cry, and to remember such a wonderful person who is greatly missed and touched many hearts.

Looking forward to seeing you soon.

Questions, contact Joanne, Steve, David @ 513-235-7454.