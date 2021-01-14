 Skip to main content
Marcella 'Marcie' N. Neumann

Marcella “Marcie” N. Neumann, 96, of Winona passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Benedictine-St. Anne in Winona.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 W. Wabasha St., Winona. A private family funeral service will follow. Burial will be in Bush Cemetery, Ridgeway.

Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com for online condolences, a complete obituary, and when available, a video stream of the funeral service. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

