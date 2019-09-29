GILMANTON — Marceille A. Stelter, 96, of Gilmanton passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the American Lutheran Home, Mondovi. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Gilmanton United Methodist Church, with Pastor Joeng Lee officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Marceille will be laid to rest with her daughter, at St. Paul’s in Canton Cemetery. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
