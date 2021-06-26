Major General David H. Lueck, Ret.

Major General David H. Lueck, Ret., age 88 of Winona, MN, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and at the church one hour prior to the service.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Winona, MN. www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.