Mae Elizabeth Shortridge

She retired from the Country Club after 30 years in the early 1990’s and, never one to remain idle, began work for her good friend, Fran Edstrom, at the Winona Post as a copy editor until she finally retired in 2010.

For years Mae and Pat split their time between Winona and Pat’s winter job at a golf club in Palm Beach, Fla. There Mae developed her lifelong love of the beach, the ocean, and long days in the sun, miraculously avoiding skin cancer despite spending from morning til night baking in the Florida sun.

Working long hours for most of her career, in retirement she lived life on her terms. She enjoyed traveling with family—weeks or months in the Washington, D.C. area with Pat’s family to help with a new grandchild and explore the area; Italy with Peter, Sally, and Amy; the UK to see dear friends, the Pendletons; regular visits to Sanibel Island for beach time away from Minnesota winter.

In addition to her hours tanning, she enjoyed a daily routine not necessarily associated with the quest for long life. It was an inside-the-family joke that her longevity was attributable to Diet Coke, Peanut M&M’s, and a more than occasional cigarette.