ST. CHARLES — LuVerne Louis Majerus, 94, of St. Charles died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Whitewater Health Services. LuVerne was born to Louis and Gertrude (Hayertz) Majerus July 14, 1925, in Altura, Minn. He attended first through eighth grade in the Altura Public School.

In 1938, the family moved to Elba, where he then attended St. Charles Public School and graduated in 1943. He then joined the U.S. Navy and was aboard the U.S.S. Bergen, stationed off the coast of China, during World War II. After being discharged from the Navy, he purchased the Standard Oil Company franchise and the Greyhound Bus Line Depot in St. Charles, which he operated for 27 years. He also was a school bus driver for St. Charles School District for 30 years before retiring. LuVerne was a dedicated St. Charles volunteer fireman for 20 years.

On June 14, 1947, LuVerne was united in marriage with Jean Marie Mauer of Elba at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

Survivors are his son, Glen Louis; daughter-in-law, Renee (Miller); two grandchildren, Landon John and Marshal Louis, all of St. Charles; brother-in-law, Robert Mauer; sisters-in-law, Lavonne Majerus and Vicki Majerus; and many nieces and nephews.

LuVerne was preceded in death by his wife; parents; siblings, Merle Haack, Wes Majerus, David Majerus and Darlene Majerus; and grandson, Steven.