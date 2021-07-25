Lucy Ann Dunn, daughter of Joseph and Lucille Miller, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the age of 62, at her home in Galesville, Wis., following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband, Michael Dunn, three sons and their spouses, and her nine siblings.

Visitation will be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Galesville, Wis., on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., and again at the church on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucy’s name can be made to Salvation Army, Right to Life, or Winona Health Hospice.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.