LA CRESCENT — Lucille O. Hill, 89, of rural La Crescent passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, July 8, 2021. Lucille was born on August 4, 1931, in Winona, Minnesota, to Bessie and George Beach. She married Donald Hill on June 2, 1951. Lucille worked in many capacities over her lifetime, including selling Tupperware and Amway, packing apples, and running her own lunch wagon. Alongside her husband, Lucille loved being a farmer for many years.

Lucille had a passion for both her vegetable and flower gardens, which were always in full bloom or production on the farm. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Lucille. She enjoyed socializing over a cup of a coffee with friends or family whenever she got the chance. Lucille loved spending time in the kitchen, making her famous pancakes, always making large breakfast buffets for the visiting hunters. She also enjoyed canning with produce from her garden and sharing her timeless trade with her grandchildren. She journaled regularly, authoring the happenings of the day or documenting the sunshine or rain showers of tomorrow. She loved hosting family holidays from Christmas Eve soup buffets to Easter dinners which always included meatballs and treat bags from Grandma. An avid historian, she loved sharing pictures and stories of years gone by with anyone that had a minute to visit. She was an active member of St. John’s Church ladies aid as well as the local mothers club.