CALEDONIA, Minn. — Lucille “Lucy” Ann (Mickelson) Olson, 96, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia. The Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Visitation will be prior to service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to ABLE (A Brighter Living Experience, able-inc.org) or the charitable organization of donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.