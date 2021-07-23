 Skip to main content
Lucille Edith Von Moos

Lucille Edith Von Moos, 92, of rural Houston, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at La Crescent Health Services.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at South Ridge United Methodist Church in rural La Crescent. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Monday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 So. Oak St., La Crescent, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

