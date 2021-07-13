 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lucille Ann (Staloch) Olson

Lucille Ann (Staloch) Olson

{{featured_button_text}}

Lucille Ann (Staloch) Olson, age 93 of Winona, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Winona Health.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Lucille will be laid to rest in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Minnesota City. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News