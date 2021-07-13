Lucille Ann (Staloch) Olson, age 93 of Winona, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Winona Health.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Lucille will be laid to rest in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Minnesota City. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.