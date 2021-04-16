Lucille Alice Olson, 92, of Winona, died peacefully with her children by her side Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Sugar Loaf Senior Living. Lucille was born June 9, 1928 in Winona to Ben and Gertrude (Malenke) Tarras.
On October 22, 1949, she married Edward Junior Olson from Pickwick, MN at the parsonage of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. Together, Eddie and Lucille raised their four children in Pickwick, where they were members of St. Luke’s and Lucille was a member of the ladies’ aid group. Though Lucille’s favorite job was raising their children, she also worked at Stott & Son sewing company, the Pickwick Inn and Hiawatha Mental Health Center caring for residents.
Lucille’s family fondly recalls memories made at their Pickwick home. In the kitchen, her grandkids were known to get messy baking cookies and homemade bread with grandma. If you were lucky, you sampled her famous apple kuchen.
Outside Lucille was at home on the green-carpeted patio or in her gardens where the grandkids could often be found “helping grandma” with the plants or grandpa with the yard. Lucy took great pride in her flowers and gardens, always splitting plants and sharing the abundance. She loved to read, revive random objects with a can of spray paint, play 500 with her friends, and crocheted countless afghans, Christmas trees and dolls for friends and family.
Eddie and Lucille enjoyed polka dancing with friends at the Hilltop Ballroom and would even convince their grandchildren to join them in the polka fun sometimes. Whatever the activity, Lucille was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren. A favorite tradition of Eddie and Lucille’s was taking the grandkids out to eat at the Pickwick Inn, where kiddie cocktails and quarter machine fun were had. On weekends the grandkids weren’t sleeping over, Eddie and Lucille would often go for Sunday drives and end the night with a beer and dinner out. Known to fill her purse with loose change for the grandkids to “clean out,” Lucille was generous and kind. While Eddie strived to be the last to leave every family event, Lucy was known to exclaim, “I’ll be in the car!”—a line her loved ones still use today with a smile and a laugh in her honor.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Cathy) Olson of Winona; three daughters: Bonnie (Robert) Postl of Appleton, WI, Robin (Jeff) Peterson of Winona and Angel (Robert) Praxel of Winona; nine grandchildren: Erik (Tracy) Olson, Ally (Brandon) Curtis, Abby (Taylor) Gammons, Jake (Morgan) Postl, Ashley (Josh) Erickson, Summer Peterson, Hannah Peterson, Ella Praxel and Lane Praxel; six great-grandchildren: Riley and Spencer Olson, Nora and Levi Curtis, Caleb Gammons and Finley Erickson; brother Allen (Jan) Tarras; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, parents, brothers Elmer and Wayne Tarras, and sister Maxine Luedtke.
A visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Luke’s Ev. Church in Pickwick with the funeral starting at 2:00 p.m. Capacity is limited, with overflow seating available in the basement. Guests are asked to wear masks. Burial will follow at Pickwick Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke’s Ev. Church.
Lucille’s family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Sugar Loaf Senior Living.
