Lucille Alice Olson

Eddie and Lucille enjoyed polka dancing with friends at the Hilltop Ballroom and would even convince their grandchildren to join them in the polka fun sometimes. Whatever the activity, Lucille was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren. A favorite tradition of Eddie and Lucille’s was taking the grandkids out to eat at the Pickwick Inn, where kiddie cocktails and quarter machine fun were had. On weekends the grandkids weren’t sleeping over, Eddie and Lucille would often go for Sunday drives and end the night with a beer and dinner out. Known to fill her purse with loose change for the grandkids to “clean out,” Lucille was generous and kind. While Eddie strived to be the last to leave every family event, Lucy was known to exclaim, “I’ll be in the car!”—a line her loved ones still use today with a smile and a laugh in her honor.