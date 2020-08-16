Louise 'Weezie' Merchlewitz

Louise Merchlewitz’s celebration of life is going to be Saturday Aug. 22. Her husband, Donald Merchlewitz, and daughters, Donita St. Marie, Cindy Klein, and Gayle Marquardt, invite you to Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus, Winona, and from noon until 3 p.m. at the Bluff Siding, Wis., Community Center (by the ballpark). We hope that those attending will respect social distancing as much as possible. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Louise’s name to St. Vincent de Paul, where she donated years of volunteer service.