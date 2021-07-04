Louise “Punkie” Larson, 74 of Winona passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Gundersen — St. Elizabeth’s Care Center in Wabasha. Punkie was born on August 15, 1946, in Winona to Lester and Lora (Lande) Kanz. Shortly after graduating high school, Punkie began her career with Winona County. She held several positions, from working in the courthouse to working as a detention deputy for 26 years, and ending her career working with the public health nurse. On August 22, 1986, she married William “Ted” Larson. They shared 26 years together before he passed away in 2012.

Punkie enjoyed listening to Elvis, collecting owl figurines, watching the Twins and Vikings, especially Joe Sensor, and playing in the women’s softball league. Ted and Punkie cherished relaxing on their houseboat, the peace of the river, and time with family and friends. Most of all she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Punkie is survived by: her children: Lisa (Jim) Richter of River Falls, Wis., Patrick (Cindy) Ebert of Lake City, Minn., Brian Ebert of Rochester, Minn., and Cindy (Greg) Danielson of Wykoff, Minn.; grandchildren: Kirsten (Nick) Sax, Matthew Ebert, Trevor (Desi) Ebert, Jordan (Abby) Ebert, Alexis Ebert, Austin Ebert, Dawn Walston, Debbie Strain, and Deanna Danielson; nine great-grandchildren; brothers: Larry Kanz and Lee (Cindy) Kanz; and Ted’s children.