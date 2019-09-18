Louise Ann Hanks, 83, of Winona died Sunday evening, Sept. 15, 2019, at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, of Winona.
Louise was born June 6, 1936, in Winona to Christian and Anna (Almos) Oech. She grew up on the family farm on Oech Ridge and attended country school near Wilson. She then graduated from Winona Sr. High School and obtained her bachelor’s degree from Winona State. She was formerly married to George Hanks.
Louise taught junior high in Iowa and Utah. Upon returning to Winona, she was employed at the Winona Knitting Mills for over 25 years.
Louise was a long-time member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, Winona and her faith was an important part of her life. She served the church in many capacities and was the church treasurer for many years. She was well known for her baked goods and jelly that she made for the annual church bazaar. She also enjoyed being part of Winona’s Square Dance Club, Bird Club and Sons of Norway. She was often found outside tending her garden and many flowers. She was always a great source of strength, support and love for her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Clarice (Dave) Konshok and Cindy Hanks; three grandchildren, Nathan Mandsager, Matthew Konshok, and Rachel Konshok; sister, Virginia Lunsford; two nieces, Teresa Kulas, Kari (Shari Blanton) Lunsford; nephew, Chris (Yumi) Lunsford; and Stan Ledebuhr, longtime friend.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Dale Lunsford.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with Pastor Jennifer Mathees officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona at a later date. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family request memorials be directed to the Immanuel United Methodist Church, 455 Baker St. S., Winona, MN 55987; or to the Woodlawn Cemetery Tree Cleanup Fund, 506 Lake Blvd., W., Winona, MN 55987.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcettjunkerfuneralhome.com.