Lorraine Ruth (Erickson) Anfinson

Lorraine was born in Holt Township in Minnesota on December 3, 1926 to Randolph and Lillian (Helland) Erickson. She attended the Gribbon Valley Country School through 8th grade, and her life changed forever when at age 16 she received a letter asking her to be a hired girl at the Anfinson Farm. On February 19, 1944, she was united in marriage to Ralph Anfinson. They were blessed with four children and raised them on their family farm. Lorraine was most proud of her family and the farm that has been in the family for over 100 years where she resided for 78 years. She loved writing letters to gather information from relatives in the US and Norway for the 7 family history books that she published to share with generations to come. Lorraine was very active in her community and her church. She was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Brown Swiss Cattle Association, the Sons of Norway, and Vesterheim Museum. She was a board member of the Fillmore County Historical Society, and a member of the Rushford and Lanesboro Historical Societies. She was the clerk for Norway Township for many years, a 4-H leader, a Sunday School teacher, a member of the WELCA and circles at Highland Prairie, and a member of the Holy Rollers Lefse Group at Carol’s church in De Soto. Lorraine was a gifted quilter and made her children’s clothes when they were growing up. She was an active partner in running the family farm by milking the registered Brown Swiss dairy herd for 30 years and caring for her many sheep. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed life to the fullest by attending all family activities throughout the years and hosting numerous events at the farm, including visits from many Norwegian relatives.