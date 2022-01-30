 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lorraine M. Redig

WINONA, MN — Lorraine M. Redig, age 92, of rural Winona, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Benedictine-St. Anne in Winona.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until a Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Wilson. A celebration of Lorraine’s life is also being planned for later this summer at the family farm.

Lorraine made the gift of her body to Mayo Clinic for research, and burial will be held at a later date at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wilson.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

