Lorraine Johnson

Lorraine E. Johnson, 101, of Winona passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (unrelated to COVID-19). She was born Aug. 25, 1918, to Paul and Emma (Schmidt) Fenske on a farm near Utica. She lived in Winona her entire life, graduating from Winona High School in 1937 and Winona Secretarial School. She married John P. Johnson June 23, 1938. Together they had two sons.

She worked at Winona Knitting Mills for 14 years and then 29 years at St. Mary’s University Library. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church where she was active in bible circle, fellowship clubs, altar committee, and other volunteer events. This was an important part of her life. Her volunteering expanded to the Winona Public Library, Winona Hospital and Recreation Therapy for many years.

Lorraine loved to travel, visiting many U.S. states and other countries, and making new friends on her guided tours. She was very talented behind her sewing machine, with a crochet hook in her hand, and with a bag of sugar and flour. She was famous for always having a glass dish full of nuts (you had to crack your own shell), hard candy nearby, and a container of cookies on top of her refrigerator. In addition, she was always ready to share her favorite snack of peaches in milk with a sprinkle of sugar.