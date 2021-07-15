 Skip to main content
Lorraine Jane Krenz, 93 of Winona, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m., until the time of the service. Lorraine will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please leave a memory of Lorraine and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.

Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.

