Lorraine Jane Krenz, 93, of Winona passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her home with family by her side. She was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Stockton to Edwin and Florence (Verdick) Erickson. The family moved to Winona when Lorraine was a junior in high school. After completing high school, Lorraine put herself through college by working in the print shop at Watkins. She graduated with an elementary education degree from Winona State Teacher’s College in 1949. She taught in Elgin, Ill., for three years, then moved back to Winona in 1952. That summer she traveled for two months through Europe with her aunt. On Dec. 20, 1952, Lorraine married Clarence Krenz and together they had two daughters. Lorraine taught at Madison Elementary and Phelps Laboratory School, a training school at Winona State for future teachers.

Eventually, Lorraine left teaching and spent more time working side by side with Clarence on building and remodeling projects. She helped with everything from demolition to construction. She used an 11-step process to achieve a silky smooth finish on wood and was also a skilled painter.