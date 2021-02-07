Lorraine Jane Krenz, 93, of Winona passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her home with family by her side. She was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Stockton to Edwin and Florence (Verdick) Erickson. The family moved to Winona when Lorraine was a junior in high school. After completing high school, Lorraine put herself through college by working in the print shop at Watkins. She graduated with an elementary education degree from Winona State Teacher’s College in 1949. She taught in Elgin, Ill., for three years, then moved back to Winona in 1952. That summer she traveled for two months through Europe with her aunt. On Dec. 20, 1952, Lorraine married Clarence Krenz and together they had two daughters. Lorraine taught at Madison Elementary and Phelps Laboratory School, a training school at Winona State for future teachers.
Eventually, Lorraine left teaching and spent more time working side by side with Clarence on building and remodeling projects. She helped with everything from demolition to construction. She used an 11-step process to achieve a silky smooth finish on wood and was also a skilled painter.
Lorraine had many interests. She was an avid bowler. Card games were a part of her life since childhood and she especially enjoyed playing 500 with her grandchildren. She always had homemade cookies on hand and made many types of candies for the holidays. Over the years Lorraine worked on many types of crafts including macrame, quilling, cross stitch, and making wooden items with her scroll saw. She sewed, did needlework of various kinds, and knit a lovely afghan for each of her family members.
Lorraine was a kindhearted person who helped many people. She tried to treat everyone equally. Her sense of humor was well-known and she said that one of her goals in life was to make people smile. She was cherished by family and friends.
Lorraine will be missed by her daughters, Cassandra (David) Nelton, Jan (William) Tekippe; grandchildren, Alexander (Rebecca) Nelton, Grant (Miranda) Nelton, Leah Tekippe, and Eric Tekippe (fiance, Jessica and her daughter, Hayden); great-grandchildren, Iris and Pierce Nelton; sister-in-law, Judy Erickson; many nieces and nephews and their families.
Preceding Lorraine in death were her parents; husband; brothers, Edwin and Eugene Erickson; and sister-in-law, Marion Erickson.
Lorraine was a woman of great faith. She enjoyed serving through participation and leadership in the United Methodist women’s groups, being church treasurer for many years, teaching Sunday school, and singing in the choir. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Immanuel United Methodist Church in Winona.
Cards may be mailed to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, c/o Lorraine Krenz Family, 3480 Service Dr., Goodview, MN 55987
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.