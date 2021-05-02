Lorraine A. Sobotta, 84, Arcadia, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her home.

Lorraine was born August 21, 1936 in rural Arcadia, Trempealeau County, to Louis and Theresa (Eckel) Servais. She married LaVerne C. Sobotta August 6, 1957, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Arcadia.

The couple farmed in rural Arcadia for 50 years. They moved to town in 2009. Lorraine was a great cook and cookie maker. She enjoyed doing puzzles, word search, going to auctions and running the Sobotta Mercantile. She had a knack for picking out 4-leaf clovers. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Arcadia.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, LaVerne C. of Arcadia; eight children: Darlene (Joe) Feltes of Arcadia, Jane (Ned) Easterling of Corsicana, Texas, Joseph Sobotta of Virginia Beach, Va., Lori (Bill) Olson of Arcadia, Randy (Connie) Sobotta of Rochester, Minn., Tom Sobotta of Pigeon Falls, Dan (Heidi) Sobotta of Whitehall and Steve (Krystl) Sobotta of Augusta; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; brother and sisters: Virginia Smieja of Independence, Marion (Jerome) Schank of Blair, Ken (Carolyn) Servais of Lewes, Del. and Sharon Secoy of Rockford, Ill.; sister-in-law, Jackie Servais of Bloomington, Minn.