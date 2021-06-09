ARCADIA – Loretta M. Kuka, 91, of Arcadia, formerly of Independence, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home.

Loretta was born January 1, 1930 in Arcadia Township, Trempealeau County, to Stanley and Josephine (Kujak) Klimek. She married Marcus R. Kuka September 18, 1950 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Arcadia. He died May 4, 2011.

The couple farmed until 2011 and then Loretta moved to Arcadia. Loretta worked at Ashley Furniture for 20 years. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and its rosary society.

Loretta is survived by four children: Beverly (Norm) Hoch of Arcadia, David (Rita) Kuka of Independence, Duane (Sandra) Kuka of Taylor and Betty (Al) Baker of Arcadia; eight grandchildren: Paul (Michelle) Hoch, Sara (Nathan) Cooper, Laura Hoch, Dawn, Andrew and Dana Kuka, Michael and Mark Baker; four great-grandchildren: Lucas Hoch, Jasmine Robinson, Anna Hoch and Esther Cooper; brother, Frank (Marie) Klimek of Arcadia.

She was preceded in death by her husband; grandchildren: Gwen Hoch, Danielle and Seth Kuka and a sister, Marian Klimek.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery.