× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STOCKTON, Minn. — Lois Sharboneau, 95, from the small town of Stockton, went to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. She was born Aug. 29, 1924, the daughter of dairy farmers, mother, Helen Kulawski and father, Walter Brown. She had one brother, Melvin Brown. Lois and her husband, David Sharboneau IV, were married April 24, 1948, in Stockton. Rising through life from being, the small town farm girl, Lois set her course to abundance and adventure, alongside her husband of 30 years, and beyond.

Never one to complain of her challenges or hardships, Lois always offered a positive comment. She surmounted through business starting with a small produce store in Rochester Minn. As life progressed she became a world leader in the beer and beverage industry, mainly with the Schlitz brand. She accomplished numerous milestones in life including a world record as a safari hunter. She was an original supporter of MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, after losing her son, David Sharboneau. Even until her last days, Lois was interested in being involved with new ideas and progress, including new technologies in medicine. Throughout her life, from behind the scenes, she had a driving force to help sick children and their families, assisted in building homes for others, and always wanted to make sure that the underprivileged had a fair chance. She always believed that as long as someone wanted something better they should have the right to go get it.