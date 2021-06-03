Lois Nora Gehrke Anderson, born December 10, 1929, in Chatfield, Minnesota Lois was the 8th of Louis and Frieda Gehrke’s 10 children. Lois attended John Marshall High School in St. Paul. In November of 1948 Lois married Harold Anderson at St. Stephanus Lutheran Church in St. Paul. They farmed in southeastern Minnesota, renting and owning farms in Dover, St. Charles, Rushford, Lewiston, and Mabel. For 24 years, Lois served students, faculty and administrators as secretary for the principals and superintendents at both Rushford and Mabel-Canton public schools. Lois is survived by six children, Barbara (Jack Schintgen), Bradley (Karen), Clark (Betty), Phillip (Hope), Scott (Julia) and Carolyn (Mark Lillehaugen). She was also the proud Grandma to 19 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.